'Rowdy' Man With a Blow-Up Doll Forces Flight to Make an Emergency Landing

There are a lot of reasons that flights make emergency landings. Sometimes it's a passenger's unbearable stench, sometimes people need to poop, and other times sometimes a "quite rowdy" man with a blow-up doll causes such a disturbance that there's no other choice but to kick him off.
That's exactly what happened on a Jet2 flight from Belfast, Ireland to Ibiza, Spain on Friday. This charming man was part of a bachelor party on its way to the international party destination. The man became aggressive toward the flight crew because they wouldn't serve him more alcohol after he'd already been "consuming alcohol illicitly."
What the airline described as "the deplorable behaviour of a particularly disruptive customer" eventually resulted in the plane being grounded at Toulouse airport, where French police were waiting.
The other passengers were obviously dismayed at this, not just because the flight's time was nearly doubled, but also because there were children aboard. "Nice one guys!" one passenger tweeted. "Together with a blow up doll at 7am in front of my kids & long queues. Way to go!!"
Another passenger described the trip to the BBC like this: "The captain introduced himself and gave a really stern warning and reiterated that only alcohol bought on board could be consumed on flight and duty free can't be consumed... All the babies and kids on the plane were so unsettled. Six hours in total when it should have been a three hour flight.”
But it sounds like having an entire airplane and the readers of multiple international publications enraged at him won't be the end of the "unruly" passenger's trouble.
"We will be taking further action in support of our crew," a spokesperson from Jet2 also told the BBC, "to ensure Mr. McDowell is held accountable for his actions and indeed Mr. McDowell has already received a lifetime ban from future Jet2.com flights."
