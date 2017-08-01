JetBlue's Huge 2-Day Flash Sale Has $39 Flights Right Now

Considering the numerous flash sales in recent weeks and lower fares from price wars between major airlines, this summer has been full of opportunities to travel on the cheap -- if you play your cards right. But if you sadly can't escape your desk any time soon, JetBlue just announced a huge two-day flash sale with cheap tickets for dozens of flights this fall.
From now through Wednesday, JetBlue is offering a long list of discounted one-way fares to both domestic and international destinations -- many as low as $39. JetBlue's official flash sale site lists all the cheap flights (which you can easily sort by price), including highlights like Chicago to Fort Lauderdale for $59, Boston to Atlanta for $59, and NYC to Washington, DC, for $69, among several others. You can even snag a $94 flight from NYC to Bermuda, if you're fast enough.
The monster flash sale comes with the typical fine print and restrictions on top of the potential scheduling challenges of booking one-way flights. Specifically, the cheap flights are limited to travel dates between September 6 and November 8 of this year, with blackout dates in late September and mid-October. But, hey, if you need to get the hell out of town and are versatile enough to do it on the cheap with the sale's restrictions, then you know what to do.
