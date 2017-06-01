JetBlue's Summer Flash Sale Has $54 Flights for 2 Days Only

Following the unofficial start of summer earlier this week, it's more than easy to feel the need to take off work and get out of town to enjoy the hell out of the season while you can. But if you don't already have a big vacation on the books, you may be able to plan a last-minute getaway for cheap, thanks to a new two-day flash sale from JetBlue.
From Wednesday through Thursday, the popular airline is selling several discounted one-way flights to domestic and international destinations, with a handful starting at only $54. JetBlue's official flash sale site has the full list of cheap fares (which you can sort by price), including highlights like Washington D.C. to Charleston for $54, NYC to Boston for $64, and Baltimore to Fort Lauderdale for $89. There are even $94 tickets for flights from NYC to Bermuda. If you can get 'em before they're gone.
Of course, the flash sale comes with some restrictions you'll have to think about before you get too excited about getting away. You have to travel sometime between June 7 and August 30 of this year, and you'll have to work around blackout dates of July 4 and July 5. But you may be able to score a cheap trip if your schedule is flexible enough. If not, you can always just wait for JetBlue's next flash sale.
