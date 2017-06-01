News

JetBlue's Summer Flash Sale Has $54 Flights for 2 Days Only

By Published On 05/31/2017 By Published On 05/31/2017
shutterstock.com

Trending

related

Kids Have Hilarious Reactions to Trying Russian Food

related

Queue Up, Because Kiwi Sorbet Bars Are Now a Thing

related

Shaq Celebrates the Internet's Gross Toe Jokes with a Sparkling Pedicure

related

This LA Donut Shop Combines Two American Classics Into One Sandwich

Following the unofficial start of summer earlier this week, it's more than easy to feel the need to take off work and get out of town to enjoy the hell out of the season while you can. But if you don't already have a big vacation on the books, you may be able to plan a last-minute getaway for cheap, thanks to a new two-day flash sale from JetBlue. 

From Wednesday through Thursday, the popular airline is selling several discounted one-way flights to domestic and international destinations, with a handful starting at only $54. JetBlue's official flash sale site has the full list of cheap fares (which you can sort by price), including highlights like Washington D.C. to Charleston for $54, NYC to Boston for $64, and Baltimore to Fort Lauderdale for $89. There are even $94 tickets for flights from NYC to Bermuda. If you can get 'em before they're gone.

Of course, the flash sale comes with some restrictions you'll have to think about before you get too excited about getting away. You have to travel sometime between June 7 and August 30 of this year, and you'll have to work around blackout dates of July 4 and July 5. But you may be able to score a cheap trip if your schedule is flexible enough. If not, you can always just wait for JetBlue's next flash sale. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
 

Tony Merevick is Senior News Editor at Thrillist and would like to visit Chicago sometime this summer. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
This Is How an iPhone 7 Compares to a Professional Movie Camera
News

related

READ MORE
A Crowded Subway Car Staged a Makeshift Graduation For a Kid Who Just Missed His
News

related

READ MORE
Looks Like This Is Starbucks' Next Pink Drink
News

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More