JetBlue's Huge 20th Birthday Sale Has $20 Flights Up for Grabs

Birthdays are typically a time to receive presents, but because JetBlue is the airline that just keeps on giving, the carrier is celebrating its 20th birthday by gifting us seriously cheap plane tickets to destinations across the United States.
From now through the end of the day on Wednesday, the "20 Years Just Flew By" sale is boasting one-way fares for as little as $20 on Blue Basic tickets, the carrier's budget-friendly, bare bones option. And while, sure, you'll have to bear in mind government fees, taxes, and those always wretched blackout dates, the positives far outweigh the negatives here, my friends.
The best domestic JetBlue flight deals:
- Fort Lauderdale to Jacksonville for $20
- Atlanta to Fort Lauderdale for $20
- Long Beach to Las Vegas for $20
- Rochester to Boston for $20
- Pittsburgh to Boston for $39
- Long Beach to San Francisco for $54
- West Palm Beach to New York for $64
- Chicago to Boston for $74
The best International JetBlue flight deals:
- San Juan to St. Thomas for $20
- Fort Lauderdale to Grand Cayman for $64
- Fort Lauderdale to the Bahamas for $64
- Newark to San Juan for $119
- Fort Lauderdale to Jamaica for $124
- Fort Lauderdale to Punta Cana for $134
- Boston to Turks & Caicos for $139
- Washington, DC to San Juan for $149
Booking is open through February 12, 2020 at 11:59pm for travel between February 19, 2020 and June 17, 2020, though March 18 through March 31 and April 14 through April 21 are blacked out. Now go browse airfare, book a flight, and thank me later.
Please Don't Hang Up: The Best BBQ & Barcade in Dog-Friendly Kansas City
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.