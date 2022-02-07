Get $22 One-Way Flights on JetBlue Today

JetBlue is turning 22! To celebrate a birthday so big that Taylor Swift wrote a song about it, the airline is offering a week of what JetBlue claims is its biggest sale ever. That's a pretty big deal when you consider all the major sales the carrier regularly has.

From February 7 until February 11, every day will bring a new type of savings. Today, for example, flights will be majorly discounted, with fares as low as $22 one way. You'll be able to book these flights for travel between February 15 and April 27. Head to JetBlue’s website to explore fares.

For the rest of the week, JetBlue will announce the details of each new sale every morning, so you'll need to check back to find out how you can save.

All JetBlue has shared ahead of time are a few cheeky hints, such as that "a world of magic and fun awaits," on Tuesday, while Wednesday "promises that land or sea, this deal has you covered." Thursday will be the day to "double up on the birthday treats," and for Friday all JetBlue has said is that it will be a "birthday surprise."

Follow JetBlue's socials or its special birthday web page to see what each day this week will bring in terms of savings.