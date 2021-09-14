JetBlue's Big, 3-Day Sale Starts Today with $44 Flights

With the threat of dipping temps on the horizon, it might be time to book your fall travel accordingly. You certainly didn't get enough miles out of that summer wardrobe just yet. Right on cue, JetBlue is hooking us up with seriously cheap travel for the coming months.

On Tuesday, the budget-friendly carrier launched its Touchdown Sale, which will run through Thursday at 11:59 pm, and gets you discounted one-way fares as low as $44 to Los Angeles, Miami, and New York, among many other destinations.

As expected with these types of deals, there are a few stipulations. Travel is available exclusively between September 20 and November 18, with blackout dates between November 11 and November 15. JetBlue's lowest fare class (Blue Basic) is also the only option for booking at these low prices, and with that comes a few inconveniences. Namely, the fact that you can no longer bring a carry-on for free.

Here some $44 highlights from the sale:

Austin to Los Angeles (and vice versa) for $44

Boston to Fort Lauderdale (and vice versa) for $44

Dallas to New York (and vice versa) for $44

Fort Lauderdale to St. Maarten (and vice versa) for $44

Hartford to Miami (and vice versa) for $44

New York to Nashville (and vice versa) for $44

Change the origin city on the sale page to find deals out of the airports near you.

There are additional restrictions and blackout dates that vary by route, so you'll wanna plug in your desired location before your heart is set on a specific trip. You should also read up on the fine print—check the cancellation policy and do the math on your checked baggage fees.