JetBlue Is Launching Flights to Amsterdam for Summer 2023

Having a European Summer (a TikTok term for going on vacation to Europe) just got even easier. JetBlue announced that it will be launching new service to Amsterdam Airport Schiphol from New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport starting this summer. It will be JetBlue's third transatlantic destination, after adding service to London in 2021 and Paris this June.

Later in the year, JetBlue will also connect Boston and Amsterdam. The exact details for the routes, including when both routes will officially launch, will be announced later.

"This route is long overdue for some competition," JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said in a statement. "For too long the US legacy carriers, backed by their joint ventures with other global airlines that enjoy immunity from antitrust laws, have locked customers in with very expensive fares and mediocre service. Just like we're doing in London and Paris, we will bring fares down and improve the experience for customers flying between the US and Amsterdam.”

The flights between the US and Amsterdam will run daily on JetBlue's Airbus A321 Long Range aircraft, and seats are scheduled to go on sale in the coming weeks. The flights will be available on JetBlue.com.