JetBlue Adds New Nonstop Routes to 4 Popular Caribbean Cities

JetBlue is adding new flights to the Caribbean from the airline's hot spots in New York, Boston, and Los Angeles. Starting in November 2023, JetBlue will offer nonstop flights between New York's JFK to St. Kitts and Belize City, plus flights between Los Angeles and Nassau, and Boston and Grenada.

"We are proud to continue diversifying our network and to introduce even more options to connect our customers in our focus cities of New York, Boston, Orlando, and Los Angeles to the places they want to fly, bringing more great service and everyday low fares to more customers," David Jehn, JetBlue's VP of network planning and partnerships, said in a statement. “These new routes will position JetBlue to deliver even more growth and connectivity to popular destinations, while also furthering the airline's significant presence across Latin America and the Caribbean."

Here's what you need to know about the new JetBlue routes:

New York

Flights connecting New York (JFK) and St. Kitts (SKB) will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays starting on November 2. The route between New York and Belize City (BZE) will run on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, starting December 6, 2023.

Los Angeles

Flights connecting Los Angeles (LAX) and Nassau (NAS) will operate one day a week, Saturdays, beginning November 4. JetBlue will be the first airline to offer nonstop flights between Los Angeles and Nassau, Bahamas.

Boston

Flights connecting Boston (BOS) and Grenada (GND) will operate one day a week, on Saturdays, beginning November 4.

Outside of the Caribbean, JetBlue is also adding a new route connecting Orlando (MCO) and Raleigh/Durham (RDU), starting on November 2. There will be one daily afternoon flight connecting the two cities.

Right now, you can find these fares for special introductory prices starting at just $59. To snag these prices you will need to book directly through JetBlue.com.