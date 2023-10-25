JetBlue Just Announced Its Newest Transatlantic Destinations

JetBlue is continuing to expand its transatlantic offerings, with two new international destinations across three routes that will be added in 2024. Right now, the routes are also available at promotional rates to celebrate the announcement of the launch.

The new routes will be to Dublin, Ireland and Edinburgh, Scotland. Daily seasonal service connecting both Boston and NYC to Dublin will begin on March 13, 2024 and run through September 30, 2024. The NYC route to Edinburgh will begin on May 22 and run through September 30, 2024. These are the fourth and fifth transatlantic markets that JetBlue will now offer, in addition to London, Paris, and Amsterdam.

"Our summer seasonal service to Dublin and Edinburgh will bring a new level of service and affordable fares to these markets that have been dominated by high-fare legacy carriers for decades," the airline's CEO Robin Hayes said in a statement. "We look forward to introducing the JetBlue experience to business and leisure customers traveling this summer to and from Ireland and Scotland."

Travelers who are originating in Ireland and Scotland will be able to get introductory roundtrip tickets starting at €399 ($423) and £399 ($485) for core tickets (economy fare, basically). For US-originating travelers, those core tickets start at $399 and $599.

The JFK to Dublin flight will depart daily at 8:15 pm, and the daily return flight will be at 11:45 am. The JFK to Edinburgh flight will run daily at 10:15 pm, with a return flight departing from Edinburgh at 12:30 pm. The daily flight from Boston to Dublin will depart at 10:30 pm, and will return at 10 am.

To explore fares and book tickets, head to JetBlue.com.