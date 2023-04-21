JetBlue Is Launching 2 New Routes to Puerto Rico This Summer

Puerto Rico might not exactly be around the corner for many of us, but it definitely just got a little closer. JetBlue just unveiled two new routes connecting two US hubs and Puerto Rico, and they're both launching this summer.

Debuting on July 5, the two new routes will feature two different towns and airports in the much-coveted island destination. One of them will connect San Juan's Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport and Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina, while the other one will link Aguadilla's Rafael Hernandez International Airport to Tampa International Airport in Florida.

JetBlue already boasts a big presence in Puerto Rico, and thanks to the new route additions, it will be able to offer in total an average of 30 departures per day from the San Juan hub and up to five from Aguadilla in 2023.

Puerto Rico officials are also excited about the news, which will positively impact local tourism.

"We're excited about the news of additional JetBlue direct flights between Puerto Rico and the US mainland," Puerto Rico governor Pedro Pierluisi said in a statement. "These two new flights will help us to continue on the path of growth in our tourism sector. We look forward to building on JetBlue's success in Puerto Rico."

For more information and to book your flights, you can visit JetBlue's website.