Quick, JetBlue Has $20 Flights Today Only

JetBlue is for the people. There's unlimited snacks on its planes, it has the most legroom in coach, and it's partnering with Truly to bring us hard seltzers on flights. Oh, and it's always doing something bonkers like offering a flash sale with flights as low as $20.
On Monday, November 25, only, you can score discounted one-way flights for as little as a single bill sporting Andrew Jackson's face (plus some usual fees and taxes) and be on your merry way at 30,000 feet. Seems like an appropriate way to get into the holiday spirit -- by booking a vacation before spending hours debating your uncle about politics at the Thanksgiving table. You'll have a light at the end of the tunnel.
JetBlue's official sale page has the full list of cheap flights, but here are some of the best deals we saw:
- Atlanta to Fort Lauderdale for $20
- Boston to Washington, DC for $30
- Boston to Atlanta for $40
- Nashville to Boston for $50
- New Orleans to Fort Lauderdale for $20
- New York to Charleston for $30
- Orlando to Boston for $40
- Salt Lake City to Long Beach for $20
- San Juan, Puerto Rico to New York for $70
- Tampa to Boston for $50
- Washington, DC to Fort Myers for $50
As always, JetBlue's flash sales are limited and sure to sell out quickly. These deals are also only for specific routes, times, and dates -- so there's no point in getting upset that there isn't a $20 fare that takes you to Paris or Tahiti. Let's be realistic. Enjoy a beachy trip to Fort Lauderdale instead.
