I'm sorry to burst your bubble, but staycations are lame. You're wasting cash that could be put to better use -- like on an actual trip to Paris or London or Barcelona. And while I get it, transatlantic travel is expensive, I have some good news.
Budget-friendly airlines JetBlue and Norwegian Air have struck a partnership deal that will make it easier to fly to European destinations for cheap. On Thursday, the two companies released a joint statement promising lower prices and more convenient booking for those traveling between the United States and Europe. This says a lot considering their individual reputations for providing cost-effective travel in their respective markets.
"JetBlue is the largest airline at several of our key gateways in the United States, specifically New York JFK, Boston and Fort Lauderdale, and this partnership will create a plethora of new route connections for customers on both sides of the Atlantic," Norwegian's Acting CEO and Chief Financial Officer, Geir Karlsen said. "The partnership will provide travelers throughout the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America with more affordable fares to Europe and vice versa. And not least it will offer seamless connections with two of the most awarded low-cost airlines in the world."
The contract will connect 60 US cities, as well as 40 Caribbean and Latin American destinations, with Norwegian's network via New York (JFK, specifically), Boston, and Fort Lauderdale, according to a press release. The company currently offers 20 nonstop routes to Europe through these airports. The partnership will officially launch in Summer 2020, but will be available for booking tickets in early 2020, so keep a close eye out for that.
"This new agreement with Norwegian seamlessly connects JetBlue’s robust network throughout the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America with the exciting European destinations on our new partner’s route map,” Chief Executive Officer Robin Hayes added. "Norwegian shares our belief that customers benefit when we can bring competition and low fares to the transatlantic market currently dominated by joint ventures, legacy alliances and sky-high ticket prices."
In the meantime, by all means start fantasizing about your future European vacation.
