Look, the summer of spiked seltzer may have ended, but the industry -- and general interest -- has yet to let up. In fact, it's booming now more than ever. Four Loko debut its much-anticipated 12% ABV Black Cherry flavor earlier this week, Bud Light announced a 2020 seltzer launch, and now, JetBlue will be the first airline to serve the boozy bubbly water at 35,000 feet.
On Thursday, Truly announced its partnership with the popular carrier. Beginning this month, JetBlue will offer the company's Wild Berry hard seltzer aboard its aircraft for an added charge.
"Just like JetBlue, Truly is always looking for ways to innovate, push the status quo, and deliver more of what drinkers and customers want, and we can't think of a better partner for Truly's first flight," CMO of the Boston Beer Company (its parent company) said in a statement.
The move isn't all that surprising for the airline. It's got something of a reputation when it comes to that bar cart. In 2017, JetBlue introduced an inflight beer flight called Flytoberfest. The year prior, there was the "Shakes on a Plane" mixology class.
"We are constantly listening to our customers and diversifying our inflight offerings to make sure we're making the products they love on the ground available to them in the skies," Director of Product Development Mariya Stoyanova said. "Bringing Truly Hard Seltzer on board is another fun way to deliver on our promise of providing a preferred customer experience with our partners at The Boston Beer Company."
Basically, White Claw is shaking.
