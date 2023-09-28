Airlines Are Angling to Poach Delta SkyMiles Members Right Now

Capitalism is destroying our planet, our social safety net, and entire fabrics of community. But one thing capitalism still offers? Free market competition. So when Delta made a controversial and widely unpopular change to its SkyMiles program, other airline loyalty programs were eager to swoop in and appeal to dissatisfied Delta customers.

Enter JetBlue. Just a few days after the Delta changes were announced, JetBlue's TrueBlue loyalty program offered an appealing offer to those feeling spurned by the legacy carrier. The TrueBlue program is offering a Mosaic status match for Delta SkyMiles Medallion members.

"Following a refresh of the TrueBlue program that made earning Mosaic status easier and quicker than ever before, JetBlue is happy to offer Medallion members the loyalty that they deserve," JetBlue shared in a statement to Thrillist explaining the offer to Medallion members.

To take advantage of the offer, Delta Medallion members can go to Mosaic on the DL landing page (that's really what it's called) by October 31, 2023 or until 30,000 sign-ups are met. All qualified submissions will be status matched on or before November 6, 2023. You will be eligible to keep your matched status through December 30, 2023. To maintain your matched status through 2024, you must earn the meet a set of metrics (outlined here) by December 30, 2023 or have a JetBlue Plus or Business card by 12/30/23.

Alaska Airlines has made a similar offer, offering status matches for Medallion members through 2023 and 2024. Like JetBlue, no spending or additional action would be required through December 31, 2023. To maintain matched status in 2024, those matched to Alaska Airlines' Mileage Plan Elite Status would need to either open an Alaska Airlines credit card or complete one of the status match challenges.

But hold fast! Just a few days after announcing the changes and seeing competitors closing in, Delta has already begun to walk back some of their biggest changes. Those spending requirements and cardholder requirements might not end up being so severe.

"No question we probably went too far in doing that," Delta CEO Ed Bastian told the Atlanta Rotary Club this week, according to the Associated Press. "I think we moved too fast, and we are looking at it now."

So, keep an eye out for an adjusted plan for those Delta SkyMiles changes. But maybe enjoy a status match in the meantime.