JetBlue Is Giving Away Passes for a Year of Unlimited Free Flights Right Now

There's something uniquely invigorating about skipping town last-minute for a little getaway on a whim, but even if you are taking advantage of crazy-good flight deals, making a habit of that sort of thing can very quickly put you in the red. That is, unless you you end up winning one of the three new "All You Can Jet" passes JetBlue is giving away, which would grant you and a friend the opportunity to take free unlimited flights to over 100 destinations for an entire year.
Designed for the type of person who's down to crisscross the country every week, JetBlue's "All You Can Jet" pass is exactly what it sounds like: a chance to fly for free with a companion of your choice to and from any of its 100-plus hubs as much as you want for an entire year. The thing is, the only way to get one of the three up for grabs right now is to enter into a contest the airline just launched.
Here's how to enter:
- First, you'll need to essentially turn your Instagram feed into a blank slate by deleting or archiving all of your photos, and keep it clear through March 8, when the contest ends.
- Next, you need to settle on a photo that suits the "blank" you'd choose in the prompt "All You Can ___". It should illustrate a place, activity, or person you want to visit.
- Hit this special JetBlue link and upload said image, create a custom image frame, and download it.
- Post that image frame to your Instagram account, being sure to include @JetBlue and #AllYouCanJetSweepstakes in your caption. Then, be sure to keep your account clear of any other images before the contest wraps up on March 8.
Once you're entered, the JetBlue team will sort through and announce a winner on or around March 11. Until then, you'll just have to cross your fingers and do some preliminary fantasy trip planning.
You got this.
