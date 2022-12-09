JetBlue & American Airlines Just Announced 11 New Routes for 2023

A long list of new flight destinations are about to be served to vacation-hungry Northeasterners. JetBlue and American Airlines just announced a wide variety of new nonstop destinations set to take off from New York's LaGuardia Airport (LGA), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) in 2023.

The new flights will be made possible through JetBlue and American's Northeast Alliance (NEA) partnership. Next year, NEA plans to make nearly 300 daily departures from New York's John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) as well as nearly 200 daily departures in Boston.

"As we continue to enhance the Northeast Alliance and link more destinations with new nonstop choices, customers finally have a compelling alternative to the carriers that have dominated the market for too long" NEA vice president Dave Fintzen said in a press release.

In spring 2023, JetBlue will introduce nonstop flights between LaGuardia and:

Atlanta (ATL) – Four times daily

Nassau, Bahamas (NAS) – Once daily



JetBlue also plans to add seasonal summer flights between LaGuardia and:

Bermuda (BDA) – Once daily, seasonal summer offering

Hyannis, Massachusetts (HYA) – Once daily, seasonal summer offering



JetBlue will also fly seasonally between Boston (BOS) and Vancouver International Airport (YVR) starting next summer.

American plans to add six new destinations from New York with nonstop flights between LaGuardia and:

Birmingham, Alabama (BHM) – Once daily

Buffalo, New York (BUF) – Three times daily

Greenville, South Carolina (GSP) – Twice daily

Columbia, South Carolina (CAE) – Once daily

Grand Rapids, Michigan (GRR) – Once daily

Knoxville, Tennessee (TYS) – Once daily



Details on additional route expansions for Boston and Newark can be found via the airlines' announcement.

All new American routes go on sale starting this weekend, while JetBlue's new routes will go online in January.