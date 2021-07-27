JetBlue Is Having a 3-day Sale Starting Today
Hurry up and snag one-way fares for as little as $39 while you can!
Markus Mainka/Shutterstock
Editor’s Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. As of April 2021, official guidance from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention states that fully vaccinated people can travel domestically at low risk, though safety precautions are still required. Should you need to travel, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC’s latest guidance as well as local requirements/protocols/restrictions for both your destination and home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
Haven’t booked a fall getaway yet? Good, because those just got a whole lot cheaper thanks to JetBlue’s “Best All-Around Sale.”The sale fares run from today until midnight of your local time on July 29. Trips must be booked for between September 1 and October 30, 2021.
Of course, there are blackout dates. In this case, trips on Fridays and Sundays are excluded, as well as on September 6, and from October 9 through October 11. The fine print stipulates that “Different or additional day of week restrictions, travel windows, and blackout dates may apply and vary by route,” so make sure to double-check before you book anything.
Also, the sale includes only the lowest fares (aka Blue Basic). On the upside, the cheap fares include government taxes and fees.
Here are some of the best deals we spotted:
- New York City to Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, for $109 one-way
- Atlanta to Boston for $74 one-way
- Austin to Los Angeles for $69 one-way
- Austin to Fort Lauderdale for $69 one-way
- Austin to New York for $99 one-way
- Boston to Charlotte for $59 one-way
- Denver to New York for $99 one-way
- Dallas to New York for $74 one-way
- Dallas to Boston for $99 one-way
- Fort Lauderdale to Atlanta for $59 one-way
- Nantucket to New York for $39 one-way
- New Orleans to Fort Lauderdale for $49 one-way
- New York to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, for $149 one-way
- Washington to Martha’s Vineyard for $54 one-way
- Savannah to New York City for $49 one-way
- Salt Lake City to Los Angeles for $54 one-way
You can browse the full list of destinations and fares directly on the site.
Sophie-Claire Hoeller is the Editorial Director of News at Thrillist. Follow her on Instagram @sohostyle.
Our Newsletter