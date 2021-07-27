JetBlue Is Having a 3-day Sale Starting Today

Haven’t booked a fall getaway yet? Good, because those just got a whole lot cheaper thanks to JetBlue’s “Best All-Around Sale.”

The sale fares run from today until midnight of your local time on July 29. Trips must be booked for between September 1 and October 30, 2021.

Of course, there are blackout dates. In this case, trips on Fridays and Sundays are excluded, as well as on September 6, and from October 9 through October 11. The fine print stipulates that “Different or additional day of week restrictions, travel windows, and blackout dates may apply and vary by route,” so make sure to double-check before you book anything.

Also, the sale includes only the lowest fares (aka Blue Basic). On the upside, the cheap fares include government taxes and fees.

Here are some of the best deals we spotted:

New York City to Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, for $109 one-way

Atlanta to Boston for $74 one-way

Austin to Los Angeles for $69 one-way

Austin to Fort Lauderdale for $69 one-way

Austin to New York for $99 one-way

Boston to Charlotte for $59 one-way

Denver to New York for $99 one-way

Dallas to New York for $74 one-way

Dallas to Boston for $99 one-way

Fort Lauderdale to Atlanta for $59 one-way

Nantucket to New York for $39 one-way

New Orleans to Fort Lauderdale for $49 one-way

New York to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, for $149 one-way

Washington to Martha’s Vineyard for $54 one-way

Savannah to New York City for $49 one-way

Salt Lake City to Los Angeles for $54 one-way

You can browse the full list of destinations and fares directly on the site.