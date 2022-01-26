JetBlue's Big Winter Sale Is on with Tons of Cheap Flights

JetBlue is running its Big Winter Sale, with super cheap flights to some major cities and tourist destinations domestically and internationally. In addition to the flight sale, JetBlue is also offering discounted packages that will cover round trip airfare and two nights in a hotel. Flying out of New York? You could snag a round-trip flight and a hotel in Bogota for just $235.

Here are some of the other flight deals available:

Boston to Chicago (and vice versa) $49

Boston to Miami (and vice versa) $54

New York City to Atlanta (and vice versa) $59

Austin to New York City (and vice versa) $69

Fort Lauderdale to Seattle (and vice versa) $84

Austin to Cancun (and vice versa) $99

Make sure and book soon. The sale ends at 11:59 pm EST on February 1. The sale prices will be valid on flights booked for travel dates between February 5 and March 31. Travel between February 17-28 will be excluded from any deals, and flights scheduled on Friday and Sunday will not be discounted. If you usually upgrade your seat, JetBlue's Big Winter Sale won't do you much good; the sale is only applied to the lowest fare available.

To check out all the deals, head to JetBlue's website

and explore your options.