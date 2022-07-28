JetBlue Finally Bought Spirit Airlines for $3.8 Billion

JetBlue has officially acquired Spirit, after months of a rather messy and public exchange with Frontier, who also had interest in adding the signature yellow airplanes to its fleet. JetBlue previously attempted to outbid Frontier with an all-cash offer—but has successfully acquired the company in a $3.8 billion purchase of Spirit’s stock. Now, the two combined airlines will have a total of 458 aircraft, and more than 1,700 daily flights.

"We are excited to deliver this compelling combination that turbocharges our strategic growth, enabling JetBlue to bring our unique blend of low fares and exceptional service to more customers, on more routes," JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said in a news release. "We look forward to welcoming Spirit's outstanding Team Members to JetBlue and together creating a customer-centric, fifth-largest carrier in the United States."