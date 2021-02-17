JetBlue's Cheapest Tickets Will No Longer Include a Carry-On Bag Allowance

Air travel dramatically changed when the COVID-19 pandemic hit last spring. Commercial airlines were forced to quickly update their policies. Many dropped change fees, made cancelations easier, and of course, ramped up in-flight safety precautions. Now, JetBlue is making more changes regarding carry-on baggage and change fees.

On Tuesday, JetBlue announced significant updates to Blue Basic, which is what it calls basic economy. There are two major changes. First, Blue Basic tickets will no longer include a carry-on bag allowance, meaning you'll only be able to bring a personal item that fits under the seat in front of you if you choose this fare. The carrier is also making it possible to change or cancel Blue Basic tickets (previously not an option), but for a fee—$100 for domestic, Caribbean, Mexico, and Central America flights or $200 for all other flights, according to a report by The Points Guy.

The new Blue Basic baggage restriction will apply to flights booked on or after February 25 for travel beginning on July 20, though it's worth pointing out that unaccompanied minors and active military flying Blue Basic will be exempt. If you end up traveling with a carry-on and have a Blue Basic ticket, you'll be forced to check it for $35. As for the new options to change or cancel for a fee, that starts on April 1, per the report.

Meanwhile, JetBlue is officially getting rid of change/cancel fees for all of its other fares, which it temporarily waived due to the coronavirus pandemic. So, for fares other than Blue Basic, you'll be able to change or cancel your flight for free, though you will need to pay the difference if the flight you change to costs more. If the flight you change to costs less, the difference will be credited to your account. If you cancel your flight entirely, the ticket price will be credited your account and you'll have to use it within a year. Basically, you're not getting a full refund for a voluntary change. Other airlines—like United, Delta, and American—announced similar changes months ago.

Finally, JetBlue's decision to take away the carry-on allowance for Blue Basic travelers appears to result in a bit of a new perk for those with Blue, Blue Extra, or Mint fares: they'll be guaranteed overhead bin space and will actually get a $25 credit if there ends up being no space, according to Travel & Leisure.

All said, travelers seeking the cheapest available flights will lose a perk, but JetBlue said it'll make these tickets even cheaper than before

"Currently, our Blue and Blue Basic offerings are very similar to each other," JetBlue President and COO Joanna Geraghty said in a note to staff, according to CNBC. "We need to better differentiate the two by making Blue the gold standard, while strategically focusing on lowering the price of Blue Basic."