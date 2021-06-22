You Can Get JetBlue Flights For as Low as $34 Right Now

ICYMI, travel is finally an acceptable hobby again and airlines are reacting accordingly. Just last week, Southwest announced 50% off flights for fall travel, and now, JetBlue is getting in on the action. The fan-favorite carrier is hosting a sale with cheap flights for September and October, with one-way flights starting at just $34 apiece.

Similar to Southwest, which is allowing for fall bookings only, JetBlue has some seriously cheap fares lined up for next season—you've just gotta snag 'em now. The Fall Runway Preview Sale kicked off this morning and runs through June 28, which means you've got a few days to plan your fall getaway.

The deal stipulates travel between September 7, 2021, and October 10, 2021—though, FYI, it excludes Fridays and Sundays from that deal. The lowest fares (aka Blue Basic) is what you'll be getting, so kiss your dreams of first-class luxury goodbye. Your bank account will thank you though.

Domestic and international fares are included in the promotion, though keep in mind that the latter is likely more expensive, naturally.

Here are some of the best deals: