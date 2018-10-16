Get $49 Flights Right Now With JetBlue's New 2-Day Sale

The middle of October doesn’t offer much by way of office holidays, so if you need a little R&R before the Thanksgiving madness sets in, now’s your chance. Fortunately, for the next 48 hours, JetBlue is offering super-cheap flights starting as low as $49.
Before you start shelling out cash for Christmas presents, blow your funds on your own airfare instead -- just be sure to book before the flash sale ends at 11:59PM EST on Wednesday, October 17. The airline is offering discounted one-way flights out of origin cities all over the country for dates between October 24 and December 15, some of which fall under 50 bucks, and plenty of which fall below $100. Take a look at the endless roster of discounted flights listed on JetBlue’s site (you can even sort them by price or origin city) or skip ahead to our short list of the best deals out there.
Here are some of the best flight deals:
- Long Beach, CA to San Francisco for $49
- San Juan, Puerto Rico to St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands for $59
- Fort Lauderdale to Charleston for $54
- Long Beach, CA to Las Vegas for $54
- Boston to Atlanta for $59
- Nashville to Fort Lauderdale for $64
- New York to Washington, DC for $64
- Washington, DC to Boston for $64
- Pittsburgh to Fort Lauderdale for $64
- New York to Portland, ME for $64
- Burlington, VT to New York for $69
- Hartford, CT to Washington, DC for $69
- Orlando to Richmond, VA for $69
- New York to Boston for $74
- Savannah/Hilton Head, GA to New York for $79
- Boston to Bermuda for $99
Like with all good deals, there’s a catch. There are a few high-priority dates that won’t apply (think Thanksgiving week), and you won’t be able to book on Fridays or Sundays. A checked bag will set you back $30, but we suggest you pack light, and consider wearing three shirts to the airport. On the upshot, these are "Blue" fares so your in-flight snack selection will be on point (no need to spring for an $8 bag of chips at the airport).
