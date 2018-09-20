Hurry, JetBlue's New 2-Day Sale Has $44 Flights This Fall

Although it may be high time to lock in a good flight deal for your holiday travels, sneaking in another wallet-friendly getaway before that isn't out of the question. That's thanks to the deluge of cheap fares up for grabs as of Thursday in JetBlue's latest flash sale, which has flights all around the country for as little as $44, one way.
If you're itching for an excuse to squeeze in another trip before the holiday madness sets in, JetBlue's big new sale may just be that. The carrier's just-announced fall sale has tempting deals in and out of pretty much every airport it serves, but you'll have to decide fast because the sale ands at 11:59pm on September 21. There are dozens of one-way flights well under $100 worth considering on the JetBlue sale page, but we've helpfully rounded up some of the best bargains of the bunch.
Here are some of the best deals:
- Worcester, MA to New York, NY for $44
- Long Beach, CA to San Francisco, CA for $44
- Washington, DC to Hartford, CT (and vice versa) for $54
- Ft. Lauderdale, FL to Chicago, IL for $59
- Washington, DC to New York, NY for $64
- Charleston, SC to Washington, DC (and vice versa) for $64
- Atlanta, GA to Orlando, FL (and vice versa) for $64
- New York, NY to Burlington, VT (And vice versa) for $69
- Pittsburgh, PA to Ft. Lauderdale, FL (and vice versa) for $74
- Boston, MA to Atlanta, GA (and vice versa) for $74
- Cleveland, OH to Ft. Lauderdale, FL (and vice versa) for $84
- New York, NY to Chicago, IL for $89
- Boston, MA to Burbank, CA for $89
Like most of these brief JetBlue sales, there's some fine print and restrictions to consider before clearing your schedule for a little getaway. Specifically, the deals are good for travel between October 1 and December 15, there are a few notable blackout dates (Columbus Day, Thanksgiving Week), and they don't apply to flights on Fridays and Sundays. Also, since these are good for "Blue" fares you'll get standard perks like free WiFi and snacks, but you'll have to pay extra if you need to check a bag ($30 for the first, $40 for a second).
Still, there are some serious steals to be had here, so get your travel crew on the horn and make it happen.
