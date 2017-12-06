JetBlue's New Holiday Sale Has $15 Flights Today

The holidays are officially upon us. They might be in full swing, but that hasn't stopped JetBlue from gifting us something huge. Namely, cheap flights to destinations all around the nation for a mere $15.
To get this gift, you don't even have to wrangle your inlaws. Just head to this link to check out the airline's latest flash sale. The fares are only available today or while supplies last, so get on it right now and maybe get yourself a gift. You deserve it.
The cheapest flight (you can sort the list by price) here is from Buffalo to Boston for just $15. For $20, you can get from New York to Boston, Buffalo, or Syracuse, or from Oakland to Longbeach. If you're willing to drop $40, you'll be able to get from New York to West Palm Beach or Ft. Myers. Make sure to enter your city in the "From" section to find things near you, though, because there's a wide assortment of options. You might find just the holiday miracle you've been waiting for.
Keep in mind that the deals are for JetBlue's "Blue" fare, so you'll have to pay up for additional checked baggage. The flights are only available for dates between December 8 and December 31, and the times the flight times aren't all great either, with some leaving at 5:50am. Basically, you're going to have to schedule around these deals, not the other way around.
But remember the holidays are really about appreciating the gifts you have, not the ones you wish you had.
