JetBlue Is Helping People Flee Hurricane Irma With Super Cheap Flights

As the Caribbean and Florida prepare for the devastatingly powerful Hurricane Irma to hit over the next few days, at least one airline is going out of its way to make it less expensive for people who wish to flee to safer areas, while others are jacking up prices. JetBlue has decided to cap the price of direct last-minute flights out of Florida at $99.
In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, which threw Houston into chaos just last week, many people all along the potential path of category 5 Hurricane Irma -- the largest storm to ever form in the Atlantic -- are preparing to evacuate. But rather than let this sudden demand for flights out send ticket prices skyrocketing, JetBlue has made a decision to keep it as affordable as possible for people to get out if they need to.
According to Yahoo Finance, it will charge a maximum of $99 up to the last available seat on a direct flight, and $159 up to the last available seat on a connecting flight for departures out of every city it services in Florida, which includes Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, West Palm Beach, Sarasota, Tampa, Orlando, Daytona Beach, and Jacksonville. It's also waiving all cancellation and change-in-fare fees for flights out of those airports through September 12, and is adding more flights out of select cities based on available aircraft.
This decision comes as welcome news for many, as some other major airlines appear to be price-gouging customers by allowing tickets out of Miami and other cities threatened by the storm to skyrocket past $6,000 a pop. Though it may be worth dropping as much money as you need to skip town, because Irma looks poised to be devastating when it hits the US.
