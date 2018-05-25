Here's Where You Can Fly for Just $20 on JetBlue Right Now

If you've found yourself on the Friday before Memorial Day without any travel plans for the long weekend, don't worry. Summer is only just getting started and you'll have plenty more opportunities to get away throughout the season. In fact, JetBlue launched a new flash sale on Friday, featuring stupidly cheap flights practically made to jumpstart your summertime travels.
From now through 11:59pm ET, the beloved carrier is offering discounted tickets -- some as low as $20 -- for more than a dozen one-way flights to domestic and international destinations from airports across the United States. JetBlue's sale page has the full list of deals (you can sort them by price and origin city), including highlights like Boston to NYC for $20, NYC to West Palm Beach, Florida for $40, and even an $80 flight from Boston all the way to San Francisco. And this is on JetBlue, which offers free in-flight WiFi and unlimited snacks for every passenger, not a no-frills discount carrier.
Make This Apple Brandy Elderflower Sparkler for Your Next Fancy Party
As for deals to destinations outside of the continental US, you can choose from discounted flights like Fort Lauderdale, Florida to Havana, Cuba for $70, Orlando to San Juan, Puerto Rico for $70, NYC to Cancun, Mexico for $80, or Hartford, Connecticut to San Juan for $80. You just have to get your affairs in order and book the tickets before they're gone.
As always, the discounts come with a bit a few restrictions you may have to work around before you book. Besides booking before the sale ends, keep in mind that each fare is for a specific flight on a specific date and time. The aforementioned flight from Boston to San Francisco, for example, is on June 1 and departs at 9:21pm. The dates range from May 29 through July 17. Oh, and all of the prices are for JetBlue's "Blue" fare, which gets you all the airline's standard perks. You'll just have to pay for any checked bags.
Whether you're able to snag one of these discounts or not, maybe you can spend the long weekend hunting down other deals and planning your next vacation.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.