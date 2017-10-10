JetBlue's New Flash Sale Has $20 Tickets

With only six weeks to go before Thanksgiving (yeah, that's all), your window for taking one last trip before the dreaded holiday travel season starts is narrowing by the day. Thankfully, major airlines are rolling out promotions with plenty of cheap flights, including a new flash sale from JetBlue in which tickets start at just $20.
On Tuesday, the flash sale-prone airline unleashed discounts for 20 specific one-way flights to both domestic and international destinations -- all of which range from $20 to $80. JetBlue's official sale page has the full list of fares, including highlights like Boston to NYC for $20, Baltimore to Fort Lauderdale for $30, and NYC to Austin for $60. You can also get from Orlando to Mexico City for $70, if you can snag a ticket before they're all gone.
The cheap flights come with some fine print, through, so maybe don't get too excited about skipping town just yet. As JetBlue's website explains, the flash fares are only available for flights at specific times on specific travel dates. If you want to get on that $20 flight from Boston to NYC, for example, you'll have to fly on October 31 at 9:35pm. The other travel dates range from October 17 through November 6, which means you don't have much time to massage your schedule and get those leftover PTO days approved for a last-minute trip. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't try, of course.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.