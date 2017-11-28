Quick, You Have Until Wednesday to Get $49 Flights on JetBlue

With just a little more than a month left of 2017, there's a good chance that going home for the holidays is the only significant traveling you have planned before the year is up. However, there's also a good chance you may be able to squeeze in one more trip -- or maybe get a head start on your travel plans for next year -- before 2018 hits, thanks to a big new flash sale from JetBlue. It's just one of the many flight deals you can score on Tuesday.
From now through Wednesday, the flash sale-prone airline is offering a long list of one-way flights to domestic and international destinations, starting at just $49. JetBlue's official flash sale site has the full list of discounted fares, including highlights like Houston to Boston (and vice versa) for $49, Nashville to Ft. Lauderdale (and vice versa) for $49, Las Vegas to Long Beach, California (and vice versa for $49. You can even snag a flight from Orlando to Nassau, Bahamas for $69, while several transcontinental fights (between the East Coast and the West Coast) are running in the mid-$100 range. You just have to find matching outbound and return flights at the right prices before they sell out.
As you'd expect, the stupidly low sale prices comes with some fine print. Specifically, you'll have to travel sometime between December 5 and December 14 or January 1 and February 14, according to the airline. It's also worth noting that the sale prices are only for JetBlue's "Blue" fares, so you may have to pay fees for things like extra bags. Perhaps the biggest challenge you face now is trying to fit a quick trip into your schedule within the next three months, but all the effort is probably worth it for the right price.
