JetBlue's New 2-Day Sale Has $39 Tickets

Just when you thought going home for the holidays was you last chance to travel this year, several major airlines are offering steep discounts on flights to entice you for one last getaway before your remaining vacation days expire. The latest promotion is a huge two-day flash sale from JetBlue.
From now through the end of the day on Thursday, you can snag discounted one-way flights from several major cities to both domestic and international destinations -- many of which are in the $39-$59 range. JetBlue's official sale page has the full list of cheap fares, including highlights like Chicago to Fort Lauderdale (and vice versa) for $39, Boston to NYC (and vice versa) for $49, and Orlando to Austin for $79. If you're lucky, you can even score a $74 flight from NYC to Bermuda before the tickets sell out.
The deals, however, come with some fine print, so you probably shouldn't start packing just yet. In particular, you'll have to travel sometime between November 8, 2017 and February 14, 2018, although there are a bunch of blackout dates around the holidays. As usual, the sale only applies to JetBlue's "Blue" fares, which means you'll have to cough up another $25 to check a bag, and $35 for a second bag.
All said, this could be your chance to use those extra PTO days that won't rollover into the next year before they're gone. Don't mess this up.
