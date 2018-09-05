JetBlue's Huge New Sale Has $44 Flights for This October and November

Now that Labor Day has come and gone, the days you have left to take a "summer vacation" are sadly numbered. Now, it's about time to start thinking about your travel plans this fall -- you know, before you find yourself schlepping through crowded airports during the holidays. In fact, JetBlue just launched a huge new, two-day flash sale with cheap flights this October and November starting at $44.
From now through the end of the night on Thursday, the sale-prone carrier is offering a slew of discounted one-way fares from cities across the country to both domestic and international destinations. Just check out JetBlue's official sale page, and you'll be able to sort the deals by origin city and price. Highlights include San Francisco to Long Beach (and vice versa) for $44, Boston to NYC (and vice versa) for $59, and Chicago to Ft. Lauderdale for $74, among others.
As for the discounted international tickets, some of the best deals are Boston to Bermuda for $99, Orlando to Havana, Cuba for $99, Orlando to Mexico City for $114, and NYC to Providenciales, Turks and Caicos for $144. In other words, you may very well end up on a beach instead of leaf peeping this fall.
While flash sales like this are often limited by a bunch of fine print, this particular JetBlue sale only has one major restriction: the deals are only good for travel between September 13 and November 6 of this year, though there may be some blackout dates depending on the route. You'll also be getting JetBlue's Blue fare, which gets you perks like free Wi-Fi and unlimited in-flight snacks, but you'll have to pay up for any checked bags.
All said, summer may be nearly over, but you have all of fall to skip town for someplace nice before winter sets in and the most exciting place you're going is your parents' house for Christmas. Don't miss out.
