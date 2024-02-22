JetBlue Just Quietly Increased Its Checked Baggage Fees

Lately, it feels like some airlines are sharing the same proverbial brain—or the same thoughts, at the very least.

Right as American Airlines announced a price increase for checked luggage, it turns out that JetBlue has quietly bumped up their checked bag costs as well. As of February 1, according to the bag fee chart on its website, the airline has increased said prices for flights within the US, Latin America, and the Caribbean. Now, instead of paying $35 for the first checked bag and $50 for the second one, passengers will have to shell out, respectively, $45 and $60.

As Travel+Leisure reported, the reason behind the new fees is that JetBlue has been unprofitable as a company since COVID, due to the higher costs it has been facing towards increased wages, higher fuel prices, and inflation. According to the airline, this was a necessary solution to "keep base fares low and ensure customer favorites like seatback TVs and high-speed Wi-Fi remain free for everyone."

How to avoid paying the new checked bag fees

There is, however, a way to still pay the original checked bag fee, and it only requires you to plan ahead. If you confirm with the airline that you'll need to check a bag in advance (at least 24 hours before your flight), you'll still be charged just $35 for your first one and $50 for your second one.

Alternatively, there's another route—that of membership. According to the airline, JetBlue Plus cardmembers will always be granted one complimentary checked bag, while Mosaic passengers will still be able to check up to two bags free of charge.