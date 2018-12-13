Hurry, JetBlue's New Sale Has $25 Fights on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day

The phrase "Christmas miracle" gets tossed around a lot. Mostly, though, Christmas consists of getting wool socks from your aunt. And don't get us wrong, wool socks are great. But they are not exactly miraculous. Finding a last-minute $25 flight home on Christmas Eve, on the other hand, might in fact be miraculous. Enter this new JetBlue flash sale on Thursday.
For one day only, you can get Christmas Eve and Christmas Day flights all around the country for just $25, one way. These deals expire at 11:59pm ET on December 13, so you'll have to act fast. Head over to JetBlue's sale page for a full list of the deals, but here are a few highlights:
You can get from Ft. Lauderdale or Charleston to New York, Ft. Meyers and West Palm Beach to Washington, DC, Baltimore or Orlando to Boston, and a lot more, all for $25. Just check out the sale page and sort by departure city to find a deal that's best for you.
Again, keep in mind that these fares only apply to December 24 and December 25 travel, and only to specific flights. For instance, if you want to fly from Charleston to Washington, DC on December 25, you'll be leaving at 6am. But, if that fits your exact needs, this may be your lucky day. Also keep in mind that these are all for JetBlue's Blue fare, so you'll get perks like free Wi-Fi and unlimited snacks, but you'll be paying for checked bags
And, for the record, paying for checked bags doesn't make it less miraculous if this was just the flight you needed.
