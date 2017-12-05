JetBlue Is Giving Away Passes for a Year of Unlimited Free Flights

If you constantly feel like living your life in transit, then JetBlue is giving you the opportunity to fulfill your nomadic dreams by providing a year of free flights through an exciting contest. Even in an era where zipping across the country can cost the price of an extra large pizza, the carrier's All You Can Jet Pass laughs in the face of your credit card statements.
To be one of three people to win the pass, which covers the winner and a travel companion of their choosing, all you have to do is book a roundtrip, non-refundable flight or vacation package on Jetblue.com between now and December 15 and you're automatically entered. Then, if your name is drawn from the hat, you'll have access to 100 destinations serviced by the airline, including Aruba, the Bahamas, Los Angeles, and the Dominican Republic, among several others. And to reiterate, it'll be free. As in zero dollars.
If you're not thinking of booking a flight in the coming days, the airline still wants you to get in on the action. Unfortunately, though, you'll have to remember how the US Postal Service works. To enter without booking a flight, just mail a letter with your complete printed name; your address, including zip code; your daytime and evening telephone numbers, including area code(s); and a valid email address. Then voila, you're in the running, just like the suckers who already shelled out for a flight.
If you win the contest, you'll be able to recoup your free flights any time between February 1, 2018, and January 31, 2019. There's some fine print attached to the serendipitous deal, however, as the airline writes: "However, booking multiple flights departing from the same city on the same day is prohibited. Change/cancellation fees apply."
Still, there's no blackout dates at all, which means you're free to fly whenever you want. What's more, you can switch your travel companion as many times as you'd like. So don't be surprised if you suddenly have way more "friends" than you used to. Once you win -- and you know you will -- you'll have to register under the airline's TruBlue membership, which is simple enough.
It's probably worth it to enter the contest, because if you do wind up winning, you'll be in the rare class of people who don't need to worry about logging on in a hurry to recoup on a day long flash sale. Plus, it'll free up other scratch you can use to fly overseas via airlines that are also scandalously cheap.
