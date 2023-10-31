JetBlue Is Dropping 14 Routes from Major Travel Hubs

JetBlue aficionados should probably check the new flight schedules. Starting in January and then continuing in March, the airline is cutting 14 routes from its service, and it is mainly impacting the Northeast region.

New York and Boston will be the cities suffering the most pronounced losses. As Cirium schedules show, 13 out of 14 of the cut routes affect either New York's John F. Kennedy International or LaGuardia airports, or Boston Logan International Airport. The third impacted airport is Los Angeles International Airport.

JetBlue's decision has to do with two factors. As The Points Guy reports, the cuts are partially a consequence of the dissolution of the Northeast Alliance with American Airlines, which originally came into being in 2021. Additionally, a JetBlue spokesperson told The Points Guy "the government's ongoing ATC staffing challenges" were the other cause behind the route cuts.

The cuts affect many iconic destinations, including Vermont's Burlington, Miami, Nashville, and Washington DC, among others. Here is the full list of the canceled routes:

Boston Logan International Airport–Newark Liberty International Airport

Boston Logan International Airport–Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport

Newark Liberty International Airport–Miami International Airport

John F. Kennedy International Airport–Burlington International Airport

John F. Kennedy International Airport–Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

Los Angeles International Airport–Charleston International Airport

LaGuardia Airport–L.F. Wade International Airport

LaGuardia Airport–Nashville International Airport

LaGuardia Airport–Charleston (South Carolina) International Airport

LaGuardia Airport–Denver International Airport

LaGuardia Airport–Cape Cod Gateway Airport

LaGuardia Airport–Jacksonville International Airport

LaGuardia Airport–Portland (Maine) International Jetport

LaGuardia Airport–Sarasota Bradenton International Airport



If you're booked on any of these routes for 2024, there's no need to worry. The airline will either offer you a different flight or it will refund you.