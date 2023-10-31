JetBlue Is Dropping 14 Routes from Major Travel Hubs
The airline said the reason behind the decision is twofold.
JetBlue aficionados should probably check the new flight schedules. Starting in January and then continuing in March, the airline is cutting 14 routes from its service, and it is mainly impacting the Northeast region.
New York and Boston will be the cities suffering the most pronounced losses. As Cirium schedules show, 13 out of 14 of the cut routes affect either New York's John F. Kennedy International or LaGuardia airports, or Boston Logan International Airport. The third impacted airport is Los Angeles International Airport.
JetBlue's decision has to do with two factors. As The Points Guy reports, the cuts are partially a consequence of the dissolution of the Northeast Alliance with American Airlines, which originally came into being in 2021. Additionally, a JetBlue spokesperson told The Points Guy "the government's ongoing ATC staffing challenges" were the other cause behind the route cuts.
The cuts affect many iconic destinations, including Vermont's Burlington, Miami, Nashville, and Washington DC, among others. Here is the full list of the canceled routes:
- Boston Logan International Airport–Newark Liberty International Airport
- Boston Logan International Airport–Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport
- Newark Liberty International Airport–Miami International Airport
- John F. Kennedy International Airport–Burlington International Airport
- John F. Kennedy International Airport–Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
- Los Angeles International Airport–Charleston International Airport
- LaGuardia Airport–L.F. Wade International Airport
- LaGuardia Airport–Nashville International Airport
- LaGuardia Airport–Charleston (South Carolina) International Airport
- LaGuardia Airport–Denver International Airport
- LaGuardia Airport–Cape Cod Gateway Airport
- LaGuardia Airport–Jacksonville International Airport
- LaGuardia Airport–Portland (Maine) International Jetport
- LaGuardia Airport–Sarasota Bradenton International Airport
If you're booked on any of these routes for 2024, there's no need to worry. The airline will either offer you a different flight or it will refund you.