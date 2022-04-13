JetBlue Is Cutting Back Summer Flights in the Wake of Major Cancellations

JetBlue, and several other airlines, canceled hundreds of flights this week just as travel experts warn these disruptions will likely persist through at least summer. Now the carrier itself is proving that prediction right.

Both JetBlue and Alaska Airlines have reportedly cut flights from the summer schedule, CNBC reports. In fact, JetBlue had already trimmed its May schedule and is now only continuing to do so through the busy summer months.

"We've already reduced May capacity 8-10% and you can expect to see a similar size capacity pull for the remainder of the summer," JetBlue COO and president Joanna Geraghty said in an email to staff over the weekend.

The airline continues to struggle amid staffing shortages despite hiring 2,500 earlier this year.

"Despite these challenges and, based on your feedback that the schedule is wound too tight, we know the best plan is to reduce capacity now," Geraghty continued. "I think everyone recognizes that the industry still remains very much in recovery mode, so we believe this proactive step is the right decision… In the meantime, any and all ideas are welcome."

For its part, Alaska Airlines is cutting 2% of its schedule through June while it troubleshoots a current pilot shortage of its own.

"At the beginning of this month, we let down some of our valued guests by canceling an unusual number of flights. To all of you who were impacted, we are deeply sorry," the airline said, according to Travel + Leisure, noting, "We will do everything we can to minimize disruptions to your plans and we will let you know in advance if your itinerary is impacted by these schedule adjustments."