JetBlue's Big Cyber Monday Sale Has $39 Flights

It's officially Cyber Monday, which probably means you've loaded your Amazon cart with more than a few things your may or may not need. But there may be discounts you're overlooking on this capitalism-fueled day: flight deals -- you know, for a trip far away from holiday materialism. Thankfully, JetBlue is stepping up with flights for as low as $39. Do you need another Dyson product? No. Do you need to get far away from reality in the Cayman Islands? Why not.
JetBlue's Cyber Monday sale is running from now through Tuesday, December 3, for flights from December 10 to February 13, which means you can book a post-Christmas trip if the short holiday isn't enough to cure your winter blues. Here are some of the highlights of the sale:
- Albany to Fort Lauderdale for $114
- Atlanta to New York for $99
- Baltimore to Boston for $89
- Boston to Nashville for $79
- Burlington to New York for $59
- Detroit to Boston for $69
- Fort Lauderdale to Havana, Cuba for $99
- Fort Lauderdale to Aruba for $99
- Fort Lauderdale to Quito, Ecuador for $154
- Hartford to San Juan, Puerto Rico for $164
- Las Vegas to Long Beach for $54
- Long Beach to Seattle for $94
- Los Angeles to Buffalo for $159
- New York to Bermuda for $99
- New York to Nassau, Bahamas for $114
- Orlando to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic for $189
- Providence to Orlando for $134
- Worcester to New York for $39
Yeah, you can seriously make your way to the The Bahamas and leave behind a snow-suffocated city, if you unfortunately live in one of those. As usual, JetBlue's flash sales tend to sell out fast and be for very specific flights, times, and cities -- so don't expect to dole out a mere $39 for an international trip.
That being said, a little over $150 to make your way to South America? A steal.
