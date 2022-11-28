Save $100 on Roundtrip Flights with JetBlue's Cyber Monday Sale

Instead of gifting a standard three-piece bath bomb collection, consider getting a loved one in your life a flight to somewhere new and exciting. With JetBlue's Cyber Monday sale called We Just Click, you can get $100 off roundtrip flights. A weekend trip to some new city is the kind of present people will remember for a long time.

The basics of the deal are pretty simple. For any one-way tickets costing at least $100, you can get $50 off the ticket price. So, if you purchase a roundtrip flight and each direction costs $100, you will only pay a total of $100 for the flight. You'll need to book between November 28 and November 29 through JetBlue.com to take advantage of the offer. When searching, make sure to enter the promo code CYBER22 in the box.

The deal is valid only on non-stop flights and excludes transatlantic routes. Booking dates for the deal are between November 28, 2022 to October 26, 2023. The discount is limited to one use of the code per booking. You can head to JetBlue.com to explore routes and prices.