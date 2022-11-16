JetBlue Is Launching Its First Nonstop Flights to Paris

JetBlue is expanding all the way to Paris, France. It will be the second transatlantic destination offered by the airline and the first in Continental Europe. In August 2021, JetBlue began providing service to London, England.

The service will be direct from New York John F. Kennedy International Airport and Boston Logan International to Paris Charles De Gaulle. Both routes will begin in 2023, with the New York route starting earlier in the summer of 2023.

"JetBlue is offering something completely unique to what you get from the big global legacy airlines on these routes – where a single high-fare joint venture operates nearly three-quarters of the flying," said Robin Hayes, chief executive officer of JetBlue, in a statement. "The response to our London service is proof that combining great service with low fares works. We can't wait to bring our reimagined Mint and core offerings to Continental Europe's most visited city."

Tickets will go on sale in the coming months, though JetBlue has not specified an exact date. Check out all the airline's other deals on JetBlue's website.