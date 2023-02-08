Here's How You Can Get Double Points on Your JetBlue Booking Right Now

Like any great Aquarian, JetBlue's birthday antics are on the third day of celebration. Today, you won't be getting $49 flight deals, or $600 off your next all-inclusive resort stay, but you can do something that may even be more rewarding in the long run. Today, on February 8, you can earn double points on JetBlue purchases with your JetBlue card, up to $2,000.

This offer is available for JetBlue Card, JetBlue Rewards Card, and JetBlue Plus Card cardmembers, though if you were newly approved you might not be eligible for the deal. The deal is for one day only, so if you've been procrastinating on booking a romantic getaway for you and boo, this is the rare instance you'll be rewarded for such behavior. You'll be able to earn up to 24,000 points for JetBlue purchases made today.

This is day three of five of JetBlue's birthday promos. And, seeing how exciting the first three days have been, you'll want to keep your eye out for day four's deal dropping tomorrow morning.

Head to JetBlue.com for more details.