Here's What JetBlue's New Flight to Dublin Is Really Like

Heading to your gate at New York's JFK Airport is a pretty standard experience. After battling the Air Train, bloated security lines, and miles-long hallways, you arrive sweaty, wrinkled, and discombobulated. But for JetBlue's inaugural flight from New York City to Dublin, you arrive at Terminal 5 with the sound of Irish folk music playing in the distance.

To mark the occasion, which JetBlue announced back in October 2023 as part of its massive transatlantic expansion, the airline pulled out all of the stops. Former New York Congressman Peter King worked the crowd at Gate 14, where Irish flags and clovers decorate the walls and balloon archways and grass walls affixed with neon signs keep up the festive mood. A troop of Irish dancers taps, kicks, and twirls for the crowd of onlookers. Green-iced sugar cookies are served along with heaping piles of Irish meat and potatoes. A JetBlue ribbon is cut, and green, orange, and white confetti covers nearly every inch of the gate-turned-event space.

Everyone from JetBlue baggage handlers to the airline's CEO Joanna Geraghty were in attendance of the airport ceremony—which defied any previous notions of what could happen in an airport terminal. The dancers and the congressman, for instance, weren't boarding any flight. Instead, they'd exit the airport the same way they came in. But all of the hullabaloo made one thing clear: This flight was important for JetBlue. And, based on the presence of Irish officials, important for Ireland too.

"We are delighted that JetBlue has chosen to initiate new nonstop services to Ireland. The introduction of the new routes from New York and Boston to Dublin is exciting news for tourism to the island of Ireland," said Alice Mansergh, Tourism Ireland CEO, in a statement about the new route. "We look forward to working closely with JetBlue to maximize the promotion of these services. Direct, convenient, and competitive access is critical to tourism."

After about an hour of festivities and speeches from various officials from the Irish consulate and the Irish tourism board later, it was finally time to get on the plane. In what felt in some ways hauntingly similar to the boarding of the Titanic, people at the gate wished us farewell in our very-Irish transatlantic crossing. The similarities didn't end there. Once aboard the Airbus A321neo, passengers found American and Irish flags in their seats, which we were all encouraged to wave when Geraghty came aboard. With the flight departing on March 13, just a few days before St. Patrick's Day, plenty of passengers were already decked out in festive green apparel.