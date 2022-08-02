JetBlue Is Slashing $25 Off All Flights Right Now

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.

If you've been putting off booking that fall trip, now is the right time.

JetBlue is offering $25 off per person on one-way flights with a minimum spend of $50 (excluding taxes and fees). You have to hurry to snag the discounted tickets, as the last day to benefit from the promo is August 3 at 11:59 pm.

Using the promo code FALLSALE, customers will be able to apply the discount to flights between September 7 and November 16 (excluding Friday and Sunday travel). The discount only applies to one-way flights and to JetBlue's base fare, and transatlantic flights are not included in the promotion.

Booking a discounted flight is simple. You just have to head over to JetBlue's website and search for flights that fall within the promo time window, and then use the promo code.

For more information and to book your flights, you can visit JetBlue's website.