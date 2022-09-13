Get One-Way Flights Starting at $39 with JetBlue's Latest Sale

Summer travel is behind us, for better or for worse. But, that doesn't mean we need to abandon any goals for traveling more in 2022. JetBlue is running a flight sale right now that has one way tickets starting at just $39. That means you can plan a little getaway this season without breaking the bank. Here are just a few of the trips you can book, whether you're hoping for a warm weather getaway or a culture trip.

Atlanta to Fort Lauderdale, Florida $49 (and vice versa)

Boston to New York (JFK) $39 (and vice versa)

Dallas to New York (JFK) $64 (and vice versa)

Fort Myers, Florida to Washington D.C. $59 (and vice versa)

Jacksonville, Florida to New York (JFK, LGA) $49

Las Vegas to Los Angeles $39 (and vice versa)

Los Angeles to San Francisco $39 (and vice versa)

Miami to Washington D.C. $49 (and vice versa)

New York (LGA) to Savannah, Georgia $39 (and vice versa)

Here are the terms and conditions for the Fall in Love flight sale: All prices listed will include government taxes and fees, and you must book by this Thursday, September 15. The sale will be applied for travel dates between September 20 and November 16, 2022. There are no day-of the-week restrictions on these fares, however availability will differ for each route.

To explore all routes, you can explore the Fall in Love page on the JetBlue website.