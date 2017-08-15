JetBlue's New 2-Day Flash Sale Has $49 Flights

If, for some reason, you haven't made good on your goal to travel more this summer, now may be a good time to shift your efforts to getting away this fall. Thankfully, that just got a little easier now that JetBlue has launched a new two-day flash sale with stupidly cheap flights beginning in September.
From now through Wednesday, the flash sale-prone airline is offering a long list of discounted one-way flights to domestic and international locations, starting at $49. JetBlue’s official sale site has the full list of the flights (you can sort them by price on desktop), including highlights like Fort Lauderdale to Chicago for $49, Cleveland to Fort Lauderdale for $54, and Atlanta to Boston for $59, among others. You can even snag a $99 flight from Boston to Bermuda if you’re quick enough.
All of the cheap tickets are for travel between September 6 and November 7 of this year, according to the JetBlue. The other challenge here, of course, is working around the flash sale’s standard fine print. In this case, there are a few blackout dates: September 20-25 and October 5-9. But with any luck and maybe some work schedule maneuvering, you may be able to get the hell out of town on the cheap.
