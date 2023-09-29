JetBlue Is Rolling Out a New Family Seating Guarantee

JetBlue has just become the latest airline to announce a family seating guarantee, a new seating policy that will ensure children 13 years or younger can sit next to an adult traveling with them on the same reservation.

The airline's new policy announcement comes on the heels of heated online debates about seat swapping, particularly for family members. In recent months, many travelers have posted social media videos of questionable requests for seat swaps and sparked the question of what qualifies as an acceptable seat swap request from a fellow passenger on a flight.

JetBlue's family seating guarantee proactively identifies reservations with children and adults traveling together without prior seating assignments. At no additional cost to the customer, the airline says it will make sure a traveling child is assigned a seat next to at least one adult traveling with them if seats are available. There are some additional stipulations to the policy, but JetBlue does note that even if conditions are not met, the airline will make the "best attempts" to seat minor children adjacent to an accompanying adult.

"We know traveling with young children can add challenges, and we want to do everything we can to put parents and families at ease by providing a smooth trip each time they choose JetBlue," Joanna Geraghty, the airline's president and chief operating officer, said in a statement. "This enhanced family seating policy reflects our commitment to continue to meet the needs of our customers and provide exceptional service."

JetBlue is continuing a trend of major airlines shoring up their family seating policies. Earlier this year both United and Frontier offered up family seating policy details. The policy announcements came about after the White House announced in February that it will ban airlines from charging family seating fees as part of the Junk Fee Prevention Act.

Customers traveling using Blue Basic fare, JetBlue's version of basic economy, are included in the new policy. For more information on the policy and details for utilizing it, visit JetBlue's website.