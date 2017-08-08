Quick, JetBlue's Latest Flash Sale Has $20 Tickets

In case you haven't noticed yet, JetBlue routinely launches flash sales featuring a variety of flights at stupidly cheap prices. The airline's latest wanderlust-inducing promotion is no exception, with tickets starting at $20.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the ever-popular airline is selling discounted tickets for almost two dozen one-way flights to various domestic and international locations -- some for as low as 20 bucks. JetBlue's official flash fare site has the full list (you can sort the flights by price), including highlights like Las Vegas to Long Beach for $20, Boston to Washington, DC, for $30, and NYC to Orlando for $50. The most expensive flight of the sale is NYC to Santiago, Dominican Republic for $80. As always, though, JetBlue warns the tickets could sell out within a matter of minutes.
The cheap flights come with some fine print, through, so maybe don't get too excited just yet. As JetBlue's website explains, the flash fares are only available for flights at specific times on specific travel dates. If you want to get on that $50 NYC to Orlando flight, for example, you'll have to fly on September 2 at 9pm. The other travel dates range from August 13 through September 3, which means you may just have enough time to massage your schedule enough to book a last-minute trip. Best of luck with that.
