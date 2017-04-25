Quick, JetBlue Has a Flash Sale with $20 Tickets Right Now

Considering JetBlue's long string of flight deals so far this year, you can more or less rely on the ever-popular airline to offer a new flash sale with stupidly cheap flights just about every other week or so. The latest limited-time deal: flights starting at 20 bucks.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the US airline is offering several discounted one-way fares for domestic and international flights, while tickets last. JetBlue's official flash sale site has the full list of crazy-cheap flights (which you can sort by price), including highlights like Washington D.C. to Boston for $20, Boston to Atlanta for $30, and NYC to Fort Lauderdale for $40. There's also a flight from NYC to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic for $80. You'll just have to book before their gone.
As always, the low prices come with some fine print. In this case, the fares are only available for flights at specific times on specific travel dates. If you want to nab a $30 flight from NYC to Boston, for example, you'll have to travel on May 3 at 6:30am. Some of the other flights are coming up sooner than that, so be sure to check out the exact dates on each deal before you get too excited about scoring a nice weekend getaway for cheap.
