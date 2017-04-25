News

Quick, JetBlue Has a Flash Sale with $20 Tickets Right Now

By Published On 04/25/2017 By Published On 04/25/2017
GagliardiImages / Shutterstock.com

Trending

related

This Man Danced Like No One Was Watching, but He Was Actually on Live TV

related

Diver's Terrifying Video Shows What a Major Earthquake Looks Like Underwater

related

This Festival With Unlimited Bacon and Beer Might Just Be Heaven

related

Today May Be Your Last Chance at Getting an NES Classic Edition at Best Buy

Considering JetBlue's long string of flight deals so far this year, you can more or less rely on the ever-popular airline to offer a new flash sale with stupidly cheap flights just about every other week or so. The latest limited-time deal: flights starting at 20 bucks

As of Tuesday afternoon, the US airline is offering several discounted one-way fares for domestic and international flights, while tickets last. JetBlue's official flash sale site has the full list of crazy-cheap flights (which you can sort by price), including highlights like Washington D.C. to Boston for $20, Boston to Atlanta for $30, and NYC to Fort Lauderdale for $40. There's also a flight from NYC to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic for $80. You'll just have to book before their gone. 

As always, the low prices come with some fine print. In this case, the fares are only available for flights at specific times on specific travel dates. If you want to nab a $30 flight from NYC to Boston, for example, you'll have to travel on May 3 at 6:30am. Some of the other flights are coming up sooner than that, so be sure to check out the exact dates on each deal before you get too excited about scoring a nice weekend getaway for cheap.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and just got back from an amazing vacation, although he did not fly JetBlue this time. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
When You Should Use Frequent Flyer Miles to Maximize Their Value

related

READ MORE
Here Are the Best and Worst Entry-Level Jobs in 2017

related

READ MORE
This Hero Handed Out Free Pizza to Runners During the London Marathon

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More