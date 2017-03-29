Quick, JetBlue's New Flash Sale Has $20 Tickets

At this point, it seems like JetBlue launches a flash sale for cheap plane tickets almost every other week (not that we're complaining or anything). The latest limited-time deal: flights starting at $20.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the popular US airline is offering several discounted one-way fares for domestic and international flights for a limited time, with tickets for one flight going for as low as $20. JetBlue's official flash sale site has the full list of crazy-cheap flights (which you can sort by price), including highlights like Long Beach, California to Oakland, California for $20, New York to Boston for $30, and NYC to Long Beach for $60. There's even a flight from NYC to Barbados for $70. The tickets probably won't last for long, though, so you'd better hurry.
Of course, the low prices come with some fine print; namely, the fares are only available for flights at specific times on specific travel dates. For example, if you want to fly from Orlando to Mexico City for $70, you'll have to travel on April 6 at 8:26pm. Some of the other flights are coming up sooner than that, so be sure to check out the exact dates on each deal before you get too excited about getting out of town for cheap.
If, for one reason or another, you can't take advantage of the latest deals, don't sweat it. JetBlue will probably have another flash sale in a week or two.
