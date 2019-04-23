JetBlue Has $20 Flights in This One-Day-Only Flash Sale

Summer travel season is nearly upon us, and by now you hopefully have at least a trip or two to look forward to. But if you don't, and you're seriously itching to skip town for a bit in the next few weeks, now may be the perfect time to book a last-minute getaway. On Tuesday, JetBlue unleashed a one-day-only fare sale, with flights for as cheap as $20.
The ever-popular airline's latest promo is stocked with deals to and from some of its biggest hubs around the country, and if you act fast, you could potentially end up scoring a flight for as little as $20. However, since this is a one-day-only affair, you'll need to be quick, as many of the best deals will likely sell out before the sale officially ends at 11:59pm on April 23.
You can scope out the full lineup of cheap fares on JetBlue's flash sale page, but here are some of the highlights:
- Atlanta to Boston for $20
- Boston to West Palm Beach for $40
- Washington, DC to Boston for $40
- New York to West Palm Beach for $40
- Providence to Orlando for $40
- Ft. Lauderdale to Nassau, Bahamas for $40
- New York to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic for $90
- New York to Kingston, Jamaica $90
One important detail to note here is that these deals are only good for specific flights on certain dates/times in the next few weeks. So, by and large, you'll need to have a pretty open schedule if you want to lock in the best price. Also, these are all "Blue" fares, which comes they come with standard JetBlue amenities like free WiFi and unlimited snacks, but you'll need to fork over some extra money if you want to check a bag ($30 for the first, $40 for a second).
Work some magic with your PTO and sick days, and who knows, you may be able to squeeze in a quick pre-summer jaunt. Just don't take too long to think about it, because these flights are going to fill up fast.
This Exhilarating Ride Takes You on a Mountain Adventure
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.