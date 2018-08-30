JetBlue’s New Flash Sale Has $20 Flights Today

The summer travel season may be nearly in the rearview mirror, but the urge to skip town on a whim definitely isn't going anywhere. The good news is you can likely scram somewhere on a serious budget in the next few weeks, thanks to a new flash fare sale from JetBlue on Thursday. Flights from around the country are going for as little as $20.
From now until the 11:59pm August 30, JetBlue is offering insanely affordable one-way Flash Sale prices to destinations both domestic and international -- the latest batch of deals from the discount-prone carrier. You can scope out the full lineup on the airline's sale page, but here are some of the standout deals of the bunch this time around.
- San Jose, California to Long Beach, California for $20
- New York to Ft. Lauderdale (and vice versa) for $40
- New York to Orlando for $40
- Boston to Minneapolis for $40
- Boston to San Juan, Puerto Rico for $70
- New York to Cancun, Mexico for $70
- New York to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic for $80
The flights are so affordable it'd seem crazy to pass them up, but since these are Flash Sale fares, there are some date restrictions involved. Specifically, each deeply discounted fare on the list refers to a specific flight with a specific departure date and time, so you'll need to have some flexibility in your schedule to make most of them work. Then again, we are rounding the corner toward the end of the year, so you hopefully have some PTO to burn before it expires.
It's also worth noting that these are all JetBlue "Blue" fares, which means that as long as you can stash all the stuff you need in a carry-on, you won't have to pay a baggage fee to check one (it's now $30 for the first, $40 for a second). In any case, you probably should overthink this, because these are bound to sell out quick and you'll need to move fast if you want in on the action.
