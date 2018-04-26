Hurry: JetBlue Has $20 Flights for You to Kickoff Your Summer Early

Flying somewhere for extremely cheap never gets old. And when it comes to JetBlue's steady supply of sales, you likely know the drill. Currently, the airline has an array of cheap one-way flights on offer from cities all over the country to beautiful, sun-dappled destinations like Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Aruba, and Puerto Rico.
In order to cash in on any of the carrier's current flash sale fares, you have to book before Friday, April 27, at midnight. Any of you diligent travelers will be pleased with the options when you do, as the airline is currently offering $20 fares between New York and Worcester, Massachusetts, and rates of the same price between Philadelphia and Boston.
Prices climb upward from there, but not by much. JetBlue has $30 tickets from Boston to Minneapolis, Long Beach to Sacramento, California; Oakland to Long Beach; and Portland, Maine to NYC. The priciest fares are kind of a misnomer, in a sense, because nothing here is cresting $100. If you're looking to essentially pregame your summer vacation, try booking NYC to Santo Domingo for $80, Orlando to San Juan for $60, or NYC to San Juan for $70.
Of course, the usual disclaimers apply: Make sure to read the fine print, which explains that all flights are subject to limited availability. You'll also have to pay $25 to check one bag, and $35 to check two. Remember to pack light.
Also, if you're considering going to Puerto Rico, make sure to read up on the island's efforts to recover from Hurricane Maria and check out how you can donate to the cause.
